Family members of 31 ‘Telangana martyrs’ felicitated at ZP general body meeting in Karimnagar

June 22, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Family members of 31 Telangana martyrs were felicitated at the Zilla Parishad special general body meeting in Karimnagar on Thursday. The meeting was convened to mark “Amaraveerula Samsmarana” event on the concluding day of the three-week decennial celebrations of Telangana Formation Day.

Rich tributes were paid to all those who sacrificed their lives for the cause of a separate Telangana State.

Backward Classes Welfare Minister G. Kamalakar, Zilla Parishad chairperson K. Vijaya, Collector R.V. Karnan, Zilla Parishad CEO Priyanka and others were present. A two-minute silence was observed in honour of the martyrs at the beginning of the meeting.

