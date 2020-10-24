HyderabadSIDDIPET 24 October 2020 23:31 IST
Comments
Family in tow, Harish visits Komati Cheruvu
Updated: 24 October 2020 23:44 IST
Finance Minister T. Harish Rao, along with his family, visited Komati Cheruvu in the district headquarters town on Saturday for Dasara celebrations. He interacted with the women who were playing Bathukamma. A few youths present at the venue took selfies with the Minister.
While conveying Dasara greetings, he advised people to comply with distancing norms in view of the COVID-19 threat.
More In Hyderabad
Read more...