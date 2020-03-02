Family, friends shocked by Pradeep’s extreme step

Friends and family members of 36-year-old K. Pradeep Kumar are puzzled and shocked on why he would have resorted to such an extreme act, despite the family’s comfortable financial situation. Apart from that, he had a secure job in IBM-India, a single storey house and open plot in Hastinapuram, but never shared the financial woes with his parents or friends.

“Had he told me about the losses he had incurred wherever he had invested the money, I would have certainly helped him out,” said Pradeep’s inconsolable father K. Yadaiah.

On Saturday, he spoke with him for the last time and all appeared fine. Since then his phone was switched off. “Sunday evening I came to Hyderabad and found that the doors were locked. As the doors had a central locking system, I couldn’t understand if they were locked from inside or outside,” he said, adding that tenants told him that his son and his family went to Karimnagar to attend a wedding.

Strong person

Mr. Yadaiah said that even if his son had hinted to him about the problems, he could have sold the house and plot in the city to clear the debt. “He was very clear about his plans and a strong person,” he recalled with tears rolling from his eyes.

Pradeep’s tenant N. Narsimha, who saw him for the last time said that on Saturday around noon, the former brought his elder son from school. “When I asked if everything was alright, he said they were going to Karimnagar to attend a marriage, so he brought him back from school,” he said.

Exit groups

Meanwhile, Pradeep’s childhood and college friends who came to pay their last respects said that on Saturday evening, he left all WhatsApp chat groups. “I thought he accidentally left the group. As soon as I came to know about his death, I rushed here. He was a joyful person,” said Satish, the victim’s engineering college friend.

Another friend Ravi Kumar said that it was only in October or November when Pradeep threw a party for his friends on the occasion of his younger son’s first birthday.

“We never liked to discuss his financial situation,” he added.