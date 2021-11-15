Family dispute behind Falaknuma man’s murder

It was linked to money and suspicion of black magic, say police

The murder of 32-year-old mobile technician Mohammed Arif in Falaknuma police limits by home guard of Hussaini Alam police station and two others on Saturday night, was reportedly due to family disputes over money and accusations of black magic.

Home guard Md. Sami Mohiuddin along with Md. Amjad and Md. Ali had attacked Mr. Arif with chilli powder and then hacked him using a knife and an axe. The victim was later declared dead at the Osmania General Hospital.

South Zone DCP Gajarao Bhupal explaining the sequence leading to the murder, said Mr. Arif had reportedly demanded ₹ 2 lakh from his sister Shaheen and her husband Amer Mohammed Khan for the medical treatment of his girlfriend, who he suspected was falling ill frequently because of black magic cast on her by them.

There were heated exchanges between Mr. Arif and Mr. Amer and they threatened each other. Consequently, Mr. Amer hatched a plot along with his home guard brother Mohiuddin and his two friends to kill Mr. Arif at his residence at Payeen Bagh, Jahanuma, Mr. Bhupal elaborated.

All the accused were booked for criminal conspiracy, murder and related charges under the Arms Act.