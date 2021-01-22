Family Court in Hyderabad stops man from pronouncing ‘talaq’

HYDERABAD

22 January 2021 23:18 IST

His wife had appealed to family court

The family court in Hyderabad directed a respondent not to pronounce second or third talaq until further orders, after his wife approached the court seeking its intervention.

Principal judge, family court-cum-additional chief judge P. Laxmi Sarada was dealing with the original petition filed by Amtul Mukashhaf against spouse and respondent Syed Yousuf.

Petitioner’s counsel Syed Mounis Jafer Abidi contended that according to a memorandum of compromise between the two parties in 2013, the respondent had given an assurance that he would look after the petitioner, and both parties would take steps to protect their marriage. However, divorce by means of talaq-e-bayen had been pronounced.

Advertising

Advertising

Restraining orders

In the interim injunction, the court held that the welfare of the children of the couple as well as the interest and right of a wife were involved in the said case. It also observed that “if the respondent proceeds with his attempts, the very purpose of filing this case is defeated, resulting in a permanent break-up in marital ties. As such, necessary restraint orders are to be given dispensing urgent notice.”

The court directed the respondent to appear before it and submit explanations to the contentions of the petitioner.

Mr. Abidi said, “The court, having regard to the fact that if the respondent proceeds with the further pronouncement, would lead to a permanent break up of marriage granted interim injunction, so as to protect the institution of marriage by giving a chance to the respondent for giving an explanation.”