Families of 1971 War martyrs feted

Cadets of NCC group headquarters on Sunday organised a felicitation ceremony ‘Vijay Shrankhala’ for the families of martyrs of 1971 War to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Independence and 50 years of India’s victory over Pakistan in 1971.

On December 13, 1971, during the battle for capture of Siramani and Syamganj in Bangladesh, late Captain Ashok Kumar Nakkana got seriously wounded. Three days later, he breathed his last.

Before that, on November 26 that year, sepoys M. Mehaboob Ali and Syed Abdul Samad of 22 Maratha LI Regiment sacrificed themselves during the battle for the capture of Hilli town in East Pakistan. Then, on December 10, in the second phase of the battle, sepoy Daut Khan of the same regiment gave up his life in the line of duty. Sepoy Abdul Aziz of Madras Engineer Group sacrificed his life during laying of mines in the war.

The felicitation event was presided over by Group Commander at the headquarters Colonel A.K. Kulshrestha where he exhorted NCC cadets to imbibe the core values of bravery, comradeship, sacrifice, selfless devotion to duty and professionalism, a release said.