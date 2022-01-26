‘False allegations being levelled against me’

How is it possible to tamper with election affidavit, asks Srinivas Goud

Excise Minister V. Srinivas Goud has rebutted criticism that he had tampered with his election affidavit for 2018 Assembly polls after it was posted on the Election Commission website and accused vested interests of levelling false allegations against him to tarnish his image.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Mr. Goud wondered how it was possible to tamper with election affidavit as the document was final once it was filed with the Commission. “A case was filed against me in the court which was dismissed and the court directed complainants not to file wrong petitions again.. Based on that allegations are being levelled against me. This is not justified. I have joined the Telangana movement sacrificing my job and worked hard to win elections. For the past three years allegations have been repeatedly made against me, unable to digest my success,” said Mr. Srinivas Goud.

Stating that election commission would accept any petition in principle but decision would be announced only after examining it, the Minister said that accepting petition did not mean that he had committed any mistake. He said that the case would be faced in the court of law.