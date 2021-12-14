Falling income forces students towards government colleges

The intake in government degree colleges has shot up to 54,758 from 49,165 in 2020-21 academic year.

14 December 2021 00:50 IST

The pandemic-induced falling incomes of people seem to have impacted the education sector and this reflects in the increased admissions in the government colleges in the last two years compared to private colleges that were generally sought-after.

According to the Telangana State Council of Higher Education Chairman, R. Limbadri, this year the intake in government degree colleges has shot up to 54,758 from 49,165 in 2020-21 academic year. This is an increase of over 5,000 students. On the other hand, private colleges have been losing students and their intake capacity has shrunk due to poor response from students.

For example, 184 colleges recorded less than 30% of the intake capacity, and of these, only four are in the government sector and 180 in the private sector. Similarly, 247 colleges secured admissions between 30% to 49% of the capacity and among these government colleges were just 31.

The Degree Online Services of Telangana (DOST) through which degree college admissions are made also reveals that many private colleges could not attract even one student. Figures show that 46 private degree colleges have registered zero admissions and of these, 19 are under Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda; 10 under the Osmania University and 9 affiliated to Kakatiya University, Warangal.

Falling incomes of people is surely one reason for more students opting for government colleges where the education is almost free. “Parents feel physical classes in private colleges may get hampered if the COVID19 raises its ugly head again. So there is no point in paying the fee and sitting at home,” reasoned a senior official.

Introduction of new courses and new combinations in degree colleges like private institutions also is attracting students as it serves their purpose of job-oriented courses at affordable fee. Quality and infrastructure have also improved with RUSA funds from the Central government for the colleges willing to adapt to new technologies in teaching methodology and improving learning capacities, Prof. Limbadri said.

The grades given by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) for quality improvement have seen a rise in the government colleges in the last few years. While there were just 15 government colleges with NAAC grades in 2014-15, the number has increased to around 80 now.

This year 4,17,740 seats were on offer in 962 degree colleges. Osmania University that had 1.54 lakh seats in 350 colleges affiliated to it saw 90,000 odd candidates opting for OU colleges.