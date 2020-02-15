Fake visa racket busted by Cyberabad police, seven arrested

Some members of the human trafficking gang busted by the Cyberabad police had spread tentacles in Sri Lanka to get revenue stamps of Kuwait for preparing ‘fake’ visas of that country in Hyderabad. The gang has sent 21 women from East Godavari and West Godavari districts to Kuwait.

Seven persons, including kingpin Rellu Kubender Rao (32) from Katedan in Rajendranagar, were arrested and 16 Indian Passports, 13 fake visa documents, 25 rubber stamps of various officials, and other documents were seized from their possession.

Rao, who returned to India after working in Singapore and South Africa for several years, started booking flight tickets for people through NBS Travels in Kumbakonam of Tamil Nadu, said Cyberabad Commissioner of Police V. C. Sajjanar.

“The agents will send the women to Dubai on valid visit visas and from there to Kuwait on a fake visa, which they manipulate here. The entire process is to avoid paying the security deposit amount to the Protector of Emigrants,” he said.

He said that another accused Shaik Basheer Ahmed (60) from Kumbakonam would go to Sri Lanka every month to get the revenue stamps of Kuwait from Kumar, who somehow managed to procure them “The stamps were used to prepare the duplicate visas,” the officer said.

Asked if the victims were aware of the cheating, Mr. Sajjanar said the accused were running the business ‘successfully’ as the majority of the women who were desperate to earn Kuwaiti dinars approached the gang for duplicate visas.

“Once they reach Dubai airport, they tear off the Dubai visa documents, and board another flight to Kuwait with fake documents by avoiding immigration clearance. There the immigration officers don’t have a system of checking the visas online,” an officer said.

In Kuwait, Rao’s agents Laxmi, Sharada, Srinu and Sara would provide employment to the women.

The gang was apprehended by the Special Operations Team of Shamshabad Zone led by Additional Deputy Commissioner of POlice G Sandeep Kumar.