Fake plasma donor cheated more than 200 people, held

Hyderabad

21 July 2020 10:12 IST

Through social networking websites he contacted persons looking out for plasma donors

A 25-year-old man from Rajam in Srikakulam was apprehended by the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (East Zone) team on Monday for cheating innocent people in the guise of donating plasma and make a quick buck.

Reddy Sandeep was booked by Punjagutta, Ramgopalpet and Banjara Hills police, apart from the Central Crime Station of Hyderabad.

Earlier, he was arrested by the Vizag police in connection with two theft cases.

“After being released from jail, he noticed that there is a huge demand for plasma of persons who recovered from COVID-19 and antiviral drugs for COVID. Subsequently, he started browsing Facebook, Instagram and other social networking websites to find out the persons looking for plasma donors and sellers of antiviral drugs for COVID-19 patients,” said Additional DCP (Task Force) G. Chakravarthy.

Pretending to be a COVID-recovered patient, he contacted the patients’ family members stating that he would like to donate the plasma as per their requirement, the officer said.

Further, he asked them to send some money for transportation and after the money is transferred, would evade them. “He also cheated some people in the guise of arranging Tocilizumab 400 mg drug which is used as antiviral for COVID,” Mr. Chakravarthy said, adding that so far he cheated more than 200 people.

The accused along with seized property was handed over to Punjagutta police for further investigation. The officer requested the citizens to be aware of such fraudsters and not to make any proactive payments.