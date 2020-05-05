‘Fake news’ websites raise the hackles of film personalities

Amid a world fighting the coronavirus pandemic, the Telugu film industry is engaged in a different kind of war, with what they call ‘fake news’ websites that rob them of their dignity and resort to personal attacks.

It all started with Tollywood angry young man Vijay Devarakonda releasing a video with anguish and pain, accusing some web portals of tarnishing his image as he ignored their requests for interviews. A particular website had questioned the sincerity on his fund raising effort to help the film workers forced out of work due to suspension of shootings. The anger of the young sensation was visible in the video and he was particularly annoyed that a website with malicious intent was creating a wedge between him and Megastar Chiranjeevi, who started a similar campaign.

He is not alone in this web of falsehood spread under the garb of journalism, the actor argued and said many actors, directors, and producers were victims, apart from the readers. “They use us and feed us with false information. They will also thrust upon their wrong opinions on us and make money out of it.”

Then the fire caught on, and as if the volcano was building up to erupt for some time, all top stars took to their personal Twitter and Instagram accounts extending their support with the hashtag #KillGossipWebsites. Superstar, Mahesh Babu was the first to react followed by a deluge of posts from all top stars including Chiranjeevi, Daggubati Rana and Ravi Teja. Actresses Raashi Khanna, Kajal Aggarwal followed by top directors Koratala Shiva, Anil Ravipudi, Krish Jagarlamudi, Harii Shankar and Sandeep Vanga joined.

Mahesh Babu was particularly harsh accusing the websites of destroying their fans’ love earned with sacrifice and passion, just for their next paycheck. “I call upon the industry to act upon these websites that live off us and disrespect and lie about us collectively,” he tweeted. Chiranjeevi was more diplomatic asking “Journo friends not to peddle individual views as news.” I was also the victim of my family’s privacy being violated, he reminded while extending support to Vijay Deverakonda.

The solidarity with which the entire film industry stood behind him reflected the pent up anger against websites that over the years have been surviving solely on gossiping and exploiting the fans’ weakness to attract their eyeballs, a young director agreed. “And there isn’t a better time to kill the fake news websites and youtube channels that have mushroomed with no room for journalistic values and ethics.”

Will the industry heads act tough now? With digital platforms gaining popularity in the entertainment industry and high stakes of industry honchos in the sector it looks quite unlikely now.