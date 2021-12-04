Fake job racket busted, three held

With the arrest of three persons, including a superintendent in the Panchayat Raj Department, and a home-maker, the Hyderabad city police on Saturday claimed to have busted a fake job racket that duped over 25 government job aspirants to the tune of ₹1.27 crore.

The accused were identified as Arandkar Rajkumar, 42, a superintendent in the Panchayat Raj Department (under suspension) in Mulugu, and his associates Arror Veeramani, 47, a home-maker from Tandur in Vikarabad, and Chichenti Pandu, 33, a car driver from Badangpet, Hyderabad.

Rajkumar, who was earlier arrested by Akkannapet police in Siddipet district, was accused of preparing fake appointment order copies.

Acting on a tip-off, the sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force, North Zone, led by inspector K Nageswar Rao apprehended the accused. They cheated gullible unemployed youth with false promises of providing government jobs as junior assistants and record assistants in the Panchayat Raj Department and took huge amounts from them thereby delivering fake appointment orders, Officer on Special Duty (Task Force) P Radha Kishan Rao said.

The team seized 18 copies of fake appointment orders, five fake proceeding copies, ₹8.85 lakh in cash and three mobile phones from the possession of the accused. They were handed over to Punjagutta police for further investigation.