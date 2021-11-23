Fake job racket busted in Warangal, three nabbed

40 unemployed youth cheated to the tune of ₹ 2.5 crore

Sleuths of the Warangal Police Commissioner’s Task Force busted a fake job racket and arrested three members of the gang of fraudsters that duped around 40 unemployed youth to the tune of ₹ 2.5 crore on the pretext of providing them jobs in the “Scouts/Guides Organisation (SGO),” police said.

Husband-wife duo

Acting on credible information, the Task Force personnel along with Matwada police apprehended three members of the gang, including husband-wife duo, at Pocham Maidan in the city on Monday morning.

The arrested were identified as Challa Vinay Pal Reddy, 37, his wife Anasuya, 36, of Hanamkonda, and L Naveen Saketh, 23, of Pashigadda Tanda in Jayashankar Bhupalapalli district.

An amount of ₹21.70 lakh, two cars, fake ID cards, fake appointment letters, caps and belts, and two mobile phones were seized from their possession. The trio allegedly swindled huge amount of money from gullible unemployed youths in various parts of the State by posing themselves as the officials of a self-styled organisation floated by Raj K P Sinha of New Delhi, who is absconding, police added.

They have as many as 34 cases registered against them at various police stations, including 19 in Warangal Police Commissionerate limits, nine in Mulugu district, two each in Karimnagar and Khammam police commissionerate limits, one each in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, and Kukatpally in Hyderabad.

Police said Vinay and Anasuya were suspended from service while working as Village Revenue Officer (VRO) and outsourced employee respectively at Mallampalli in the erstwhile composite Warangal district for their alleged involvement in a forgery case in 2012.

Later, the duo met Raj KP Sinha, a self-styled National Commissioner of the SGO, New Delhi, and in alleged connivance with him, collected huge amount of money from dozens of unemployed youths by promising them to provide jobs.

The gang allegedly organised mock training programmes between August 2019 and August 2020 and also issued fake appointment letters to several unemployed youth as "District Organising Commissioners" in their self-proclaimed organisation.

Shell-shocked

When the unemployed youths reported at their “assigned places of posting”, the mandal-level authorities declared the appointment letters as fake ones.

Shell-shocked by the deception, the victims approached the accused, who allegedly threatened them with dire consequences if they insist on return of their money.

Warangal Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi appreciated the sleuths of the task force and Matwada police for busting the fake job racket.