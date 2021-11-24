Fake job racket busted, four arrested

Accused prepared forged appointment letters and rubber seals of govt. departments to cheat people

The Special Operations Team of the Rachakonda Police on Wednesday arrested four persons for allegedly operating a fake job racket, and seized from their possession ₹ 5.70 lakh.

The accused are Maddelamadugu Varakumar alias Varun (36), a resident of Kharmanghat, Yathakula Pramod Kumar (32), a resident of L B Nagar, Vennu Dinakar Reddy alias Dinesh Reddy (44), a resident of Champapet and Vipparthy Prakash (50), a seals and stamps maker, and resident Vanasthalipuram.

According to the police, Varakumar, Pramod, and Dinakar have a criminal record. Varakumar was allegedly involved in a similar fake job racket and was booked in 2016 by Chaitanyapuri police. Dinakar allegedly makes fake engineering certificates and was booked in a case by the Saroornagar police. The trio were arrested and sent to prison.

Police said that after their release on bail, Varakumar and Dinesh joined Pramod. Varakumar, police said, told Dinakar to prepare fake appointment letters and directed him to mention fake GO numbers which seem similar to the original ones. The trio then approached Prakash to make rubber stamps, which would pass off as those of government department or agencies.

Police said that the accused made as many as 17 round seals, 31 designated rubber stamps, five signature stamps of authorities which include Panchayati Raj Department, Judiciary, TSTransco, TSGenco, health, irrigation, and other departments.

They approached one Khasim, who runs an employment consultancy, and asked him to share names and contact numbers of job aspirants. Khasim paid ₹ 1.10 lakh to the accused so as to get a job for his brother as a Junior Assistant in the Panchayati Raj Department.

Police said that the accused cheated 23 other victims. These victims were given fake job certificates and forged appointment letters. As many as 24 fake or forged job appointment letters were given. Of these, five pertain to the fake jobs in the judiciary, and 19 are of the Panchayati Raj Department.

The accused collected as much as ₹ 21.75 lakh from victims, police said.