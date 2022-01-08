Fake job racket busted, eight held

Woman cheated of ₹8 lakh

With the arrest of eight persons, the Cyber Crime police of Hyderabad claim to have busted a fake call centre racket operating from Mayur Vihar, New Delhi.

The gang members - Rajesh Singh alias Chandan, Anubhav Singh, Nafeez, Shaifali alias Neha Singh, Yogitha alias Pooja Kumari, Shalu Kumari alias Radhika Rai, Priya alias Nisha Kumari, and Shivani alias Nandini Agarwal, call people and cheat them on the pretext of offering jobs.

In October last, a young woman from Hyderguda, who completed air hostess course and was looking for a job, approached police stating she uploaded her resume on shine.com about two years ago and that she got a call from an unknown person who told her that she was selected for the post of ticketing staff of IndiGo Airlines and was asked her to furnish details.

“Later, she was convinced to pay ₹8,02,426 on various occasions towards registration fee, document verification, certification, security deposit etc. After transferring money, she realised that she was cheated as the person’s mobile number was switched off,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Detective Department) Gajarao Bhupal said.

Based on her complaint, police registered a case, arrested the accused and seized 26 mobile phones, a laptop and an internet dongle.