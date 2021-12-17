Fake IT officers held for ‘raiding’ realtor’s home

Apparently inspired by Bollywood film, Special 26, a dacoity gang which conducted fake raids on the residence of a realtor at Gachibowli on Monday posing as Income Tax officials, ran out of luck after five members of their gang were apprehended by the Cyberabad police within hours.

The accused were identified as Yendla Aravind (27), Nelapudi Murali Sridhar (27), Pasagada Venkatrao (28), Punnani Mohan (24), all from West Godavari district, and Somani Sandeep (22) from Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh.

Announcing the arrest on Thursday, Commissioner of Police M Stephen Raveendra said that the gang members were apprehended by the Special Operations Team of Madhapur zone near RC Puram. Over 1.27 grams of gold ornaments and five mobile phones, worth ₹1.20 crore, was recovered from their possession.

According to Mr. Raveendra, at around 1.10 p.m. on Monday, four unknown persons went to one Venkata Subramanyam’s flat in Jayabheri Orange County, Nanakramguda, when his wife Chekka Bhagyalaxmi was at home.

They claimed to be IT officers, showed their identity cards and entered the house, made the inmates sit and carried out searches and ‘seized’ around 1.34 kg gold ornaments from the locker and fled away from the spot.

When Bhagyalaxmi realised the gang was fake, she called her husband, and they lodged a complaint with Gachibowli police. Soon, teams were formed and the five persons of a nine-member gang were apprehended by the SOT.

The movie is based on 1987 Opera House heist where a group posing as CBI officers executed a fake income tax raid on the jeweller in Mumbai.