Fake FB accounts tricking friends of policemen

HYDERABAD

18 September 2020 23:13 IST

Cheaters sending messages seeking financial help

Tricking netizens to part with money by creating fictitious Facebook accounts is not a new cyber crime.

Specifically targeting police officers using this modus operandi is surely a new pattern, and it is happening in the case of some Telangana police officers!

Some Telangana police officers of the rank of Inspector and Deputy Superintendents posted on their FB walls that unidentified persons were trying to trick their FB friends.

These tricksters, about whom the police officers have no clue at all, created fictitious FB accounts using the police officers’ profile pictures. The cheats sent friend requests to all those who are already in the friend list of the police officers. The persons, already in the friend list of the police officers and who again got friend requests, were puzzled. Some of them casually accepted the friend request while others got suspicious.

“Those who accepted the friend request began getting messages from the ‘police officers’ stating that they need help and urgently required money,” one of those police officers, wishing anonymity, said.

Till now, no instance of anyone sending money responding to the messages was reported. However, realising that someone was trying to take their friends for a ride, the police officers started posting on their FB walls not to accept any fresh friend requests.

No specific complaint has been lodged so far, but it is clear that some individuals or organised gangs are trying to deceive friends of the police officers. A couple of police officers tried to track the persons by calling up the mobile phone numbers which the tricksters sent through messages. They wanted money to be sent through Phone Pay and similar online money transfer platforms. “When we called the numbers, some persons spoke in Hindi and eventually hung phones unable to answer our queries,” another police officer said.

Cyber Crimes police officials said that the possibility of organised gangs adopting this modus operandi in case of civilians cannot be ruled out altogether. Everyone needs to be cautious and vigilant about receiving friend requests from those who are already on their friend lists, they said.