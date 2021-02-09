Fake doctor nabbed

The accused was Registered Medical Practitioner

A registered medical practitioner was arrested on Monday by KPHB Colony police of Cyberabad for posing as a medical doctor without mandatory qualification.

Mangum Kiran Kumar, 48, of Bheemili in Visakhapatnam, practised as a medical doctor at different hospitals at Rajam, Bhimavaram and Amalapuram in Andhra Pradesh.

He forged the medical certificates of Dr. Kiran Kumar Mukku, 38, a consultant nephrologist at Continental Hospitals, after the accused found the certificates on the internet in 2016. Dr. Mukku is a resident of Malaysian Township, KPHB Colony.

“As their names are similar, the accused downloaded MBBS and MD General Medicine certificates of Dr. Mukku, affixed his passport size photograph. Then he got one rubber stamp made in the name of Andhra Pradesh Medical Council, Hyderabad,” police said.

In August 2017, he got an Aadhaar, birth certificate and PAN card in the name of Kiran Kumar Mukku. According to police, in April 2018, the accused managed to get a job at GMR Hospital, Rajam, in Srikakulam, for a salary of ₹80,000 per month.

"When the hospital management started suspecting him, he left the job in May 2018, and in November, he joined Sreenidhi Hospital, Amalapuram, and worked there for two months," the investigators said.

Later, he joined Imperial Hospital, Bheemavaram, in April 2019 and worked there till June.

"As the hospital management started doubting him, he came to Hyderabad with fake certificates and documents two days ago," they said.

Earlier, he worked as a compounder at an ayurvedic clinic in Kancharapalem and in 2013 he started his own clinic at Vizag. As it was running into losses, he closed it in 2016.

Based on the complainant lodged by Dr. Mukku, a case was registered and he was arrested.