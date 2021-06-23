Fake currency of ₹17.82 crore recovered

hyderabad

The L B Nagar CCS apprehended seven persons on Wednesday, and in the process unearthed a hawala racket, and seized fake Indian currency of ₹17.82 crore.

According to police, the accused are Velpuri Pawan Kumar (28), a mobile phone technician, Dondapati Rama Krishna (24), a driver by profession, Nallabothula Suresh Gopi (25), a businessman, Chanduluri Vijay Kumar (27), a priest, Kambhampati Suryam (25), an auto driver, Chanduluri Nagendra Prasad Sharma (32), a private employee, and Bellamkonda Murali Krishna Sharma (35), a businessman who deals in precious and semi-precious stones. All the accused are from Andhra Pradesh.

Police said that Nagendra Prasad and Murali Krishna were relatives. The former asked Pawan to come to Hyderabad so that he could work with Murali Krishna. Pavan observed Murali Krishna’s operation and saw currency, between ₹10 crore and ₹ 12 crore, stuffed in bags and thought it was genuine. He informed Nagender Prasad of his intention to steal the cash, who agreed to the plan.

Police said that according to the plan, on June 14, Pawan, Rama Krishna, Gopi, Vijay Kumar Suryam, Nagendra and Sharma reached the home-town of Piduguralla. Here they took on hire a four-wheeler and after reaching Wadapally check post, Pawan put in place a number plate with a fake registration number and went to Murali Krishna’s house. With others waiting outside, Rama Krishna and Gopi entered the house. They then stole the two bags.

According to police, once they crossed Choutuppal, the opened the bags and found that there was fake currency of ₹ 2,000 denomination, and only 16 genuine ₹ 2,000 currency notes. The did not find any gemstones. They bought petrol and burnt the fake currency and fled the spot.