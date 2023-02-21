ADVERTISEMENT

Fake currency notes worth ₹27 lakh seized, two arrested  

February 21, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chandrayangutta police and the Commissioner’s Task Force (South) arrested two persons for allegedly preparing and circulating fake Indian currency notes. The police also seized counterfeit notes worth ₹27 lakh, printers and other material used by the accused.

Addressing presspersons here on Monday, DCP (Crime) P.Shabarish said the accused had planned their actions while they were lodged in prison.

Kasturi Ramesh Babu, 35, hailing from Kosgi in Narayanpet district, a habitual offender interacted with Hassan Bin Hamood, an autorickshaw driver from Falaknuma and accused in a murder case, and decided to carry out the operation, said police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Babu, for his earlier offences involving counterfeit notes, had been arrested by Gopalpuram police in September last year. Post release from jail, he had shifted to Tandur, and along with his sister Rameshwari, he resumed preparing currency notes in the denomination of ₹500 and circulated them in Gujarat. He was arrested by Gujarat police last month and remanded in judicial custody.

Reportedly, Babu after meeting Hamood in jail directed him to meet his sister and start the operation at Chandrayangutta here. Hamood also has a crime history in Bhavaninagar and Bahadurpura police limits in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US