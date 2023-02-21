Fake currency notes worth ₹27 lakh seized, two arrested  

February 21, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - HYDERABAD

Chandrayangutta police and the Commissioner’s Task Force (South) arrested two persons for allegedly preparing and circulating fake Indian currency notes. The police also seized counterfeit notes worth ₹27 lakh, printers and other material used by the accused.

Addressing presspersons here on Monday, DCP (Crime) P.Shabarish said the accused had planned their actions while they were lodged in prison.

Kasturi Ramesh Babu, 35, hailing from Kosgi in Narayanpet district, a habitual offender interacted with Hassan Bin Hamood, an autorickshaw driver from Falaknuma and accused in a murder case, and decided to carry out the operation, said police.

Babu, for his earlier offences involving counterfeit notes, had been arrested by Gopalpuram police in September last year. Post release from jail, he had shifted to Tandur, and along with his sister Rameshwari, he resumed preparing currency notes in the denomination of ₹500 and circulated them in Gujarat. He was arrested by Gujarat police last month and remanded in judicial custody.

Reportedly, Babu after meeting Hamood in jail directed him to meet his sister and start the operation at Chandrayangutta here. Hamood also has a crime history in Bhavaninagar and Bahadurpura police limits in the city.