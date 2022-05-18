Fake certificates racket busted

The Taskforce personnel of the Warangal Police Commissionerate on Wednesday unearthed a fake educational certificates racket with the arrest of three members of a gang involved in forging certificates of different universities and selling them.

The Taskforce sleuths seized 153 fake certificates, three mobile phones, seven rubber stamps of various universities/educational institutions, two computers and one laptop from the trio.

The arrested were identified as N Ramesh, D Sudhakar and D Bikshma of Hanamkonda. Three more members of the gang are at large, police said.

The gang allegedly sold fake intermediate, degree and B.Tech certificates of various universities spanning across various States including Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh to those aspiring to get jobs and go abroad, sources added.

They allegedly operated the racket clandestinely in connivance with their accomplices by selling the fake certificates to the clients for huge sums of money for the past several months.