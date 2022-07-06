Fake certificate racket busted

Four arrested after overseas education aspirant lodges police complaint

Chaitanyapuri police, along with L.B. Nagar Special Operations Team, nabbed a gang that was allegedly preparing fake educational certificates to satisfy visa requirements prescribed by various consulates for overseas education or employment.

The organised gang involved an education consultancy at Chaitanyapuri, a software engineer, mediators and agents.

The incident came to light after a Kothapet resident, who intended to travel abroad for higher education, approached the police and said he was provided fake and forged certificates. The SL Overseas Educational Consultancy had provided him a set of the certificates and a recommendation letter with the emblem of Kakatiya University, Warangal, when he paid them ₹1 lakh towards visa processing.

Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh M. Bhagwat said investigation led to the arrest of four accused — V. Rohit Kumar, who prepared certificates using Adobe software, V. Srinivasa Rao, who used to bring ‘client’ orders, Sirisala Lakshmi of the said consultancy and G. Sai Pranay, who did not complete graduation and obtained fake certificates of Kakatiya UnIversity by paying ₹80,000 to be able to study abroad.

The police, as part of the raids, was able to recover over 100 certificates of various nature, fake rubber stamps, non-judicial stamp papers and other material. All the accused have been booked under IPC sections for cheating, forgery, and for using forged documents as genuine.