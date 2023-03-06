HamberMenu
Faculty development programme set to gain momentum

March 06, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Founder chairman of Cyient B.V.R. Mohan Reddy felicitating a participant of Project Drona in Hyderabad on Monday.  

Founder chairman of Cyient B.V.R. Mohan Reddy felicitating a participant of Project Drona in Hyderabad on Monday.   | Photo Credit: Arrangement

A total of 50 faculty members from 14 engineering colleges across Telangana who completed their first phase of learning under Project Drona, a faculty development and enrichment programme, were felicitated here on Monday.

A talent transformation initiative of Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA) in partnership with TASK and Infosys Springboard, the programme began last October.

Imparting of AI/ML or full stack and digital technology skills, hands-on problem-solving of business cases applying the concepts, and industry visits for an immersive experience discovering project management process with emphasis on professional skill development form part of the programme, HYSEA said in a release.

Founder chairman and board member of Cyient B.V.R. Mohan Reddy was the chief guest and chief coordinating officer of AICTE Buddha Chandra Sekhar was the guest of honour at the felicitation programme, in which HYSEA president Manisha Saboo and CEO of TASK Shrikant Sinha also participated.

Mr.Reddy sought to highlight the huge opportunity ahead for the Indian IT industry as it is expected to be a $500-billion industry by 2030 with number of IT companies set to double from present 30,000.

ServiceNow, Cigniti and Broadridge are associated with Project Drona, under which the mission is to benefit at least 500 faculty members from around 250 colleges in the State by July this year.

