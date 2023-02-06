Factoring in higher growth, TS Budget sets aside more for Industries 

February 06, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Pegging allocation for Industries and Commerce department at ₹4,037 crore, which includes ₹794.89 crore more, compared to last fiscal, towards incentives for industrial promotion, Telangana Budget 2023-24 has highlighted the emergence of the State as an attractive investment destination for national and international firms.

Prominent firms, both domestic and global, are evincing interest in setting up units in Telangana encouraged by ‘revolutionary changes’ ushered in with TS-iPASS Act, of time-bound permissions for new projects, as well as availability of 24-hour electricity, better law and order besides a stable and efficient administration, Minister for Finance T. Harish Rao said in the Budget speech on Monday.

TS-iPASS has improved significantly ease of getting permissions, he said, adding that 22,110 projects have been given permissions, under the Act, in the last eight-and-a-half years. Telangana-Socio-Economic-Outlook-2023, which was also tabled by the government, said the approvals to 22,110 units brought in investments totalling ₹2,53,575 crore and created employment for 17,26,178 individuals.

Mr. Harish Rao said overall, from the IT and other industrial sectors, Telangana attracted ₹3,31,000 crore ($40 billion) investments, which helped in creation of 22.36 lakh employment opportunities.

Notes accompanying the Budget showed that the allocation for the department included incentives for industrial promotion of ₹2,937.20 crore (Budget estimate) as against the 2022-23 BE of ₹2,142.31 crore, which translates into an increase of ₹794.89 crore.

The allocation towards power subsidy has been estimated at ₹316.39 crore (₹190.79 crore), while the extension of pavalavaddi scheme to all SSI and food processing units is pegged at ₹266.20 crore (₹187.48 crore). Stating that the Telangana government is pursuing a target of establishing 70 new industrial parks through TSIIC over the next five years, the Minister for Finance said: “works relating to Pharma City, NIMZ, Kakatiya Mega Textiles Park, electronic manufacturing clusters and other industry clusters are going on at a brisk pace.” At the ‘Green’ industrial park, established on 570 acres in Dandu Malkapur, 400 MSMEs have invested ₹1,200 crore. A total of 15,000 people are employed in the park, he said.

On the decision of the State government to establish 21 new special food processing zones, in the erstwhile nine districts of Telangana, except Hyderabad, Mr. Harish Rao said the zones will be established in 7,150 acres and necessary infrastructure, including cold storage facilities, will be provided.

Citing how the business-friendly policies and proactive measures taken by the government, to facilitate business, have created a conducive environment spurring industrial growth, the Telangana-Socio-Economic-Outlook-2023 said in 2022-23, the industrial sector’s contribution to the Gross State Value Added (GSVA) at current prices is estimated at 19.0%. The sector registered a nominal GVA growth of 10.5% over the previous year. Industrial sector GVA of Telangana at current prices (PAE) for 2022-23 stood at ₹2,26,492 crore, which includes mining and quarrying.

The industrial sector in Telangana, which experienced a robust recovery from the pandemic in 2021-22, grew at 10.5% in 2022-23. The growth rate, year-on-year, was lower, as in the case of India also, and can be attributed to a host of factors such as the unstable world economic scenario, disturbance in global supply chains due to the Russia-Ukraine war, China’s zero COVID policy and high inflation and interest rates.

In 2022-23, the industries sector provided employment to 21% of the working population. Up to January 2023, in current fiscal, 2,518 units were approved under TS-iPASS, which will bring in new investments of ₹20,237 crore.

The report also mentioned the efforts of the government to make the State an attractive destination for foreign funds and investments.