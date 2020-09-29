Facial recognition software in each ward, says SEC

eVoting for senior citizens, disabled under consideration

The State Election Commission has decided to introduce facial recognition software on pilot basis in the ensuing elections to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

The commission has decided to utilise the facial recognition system in one polling station in each of the 150 wards in the GHMC. State Election Commissioner C. Parthasarathi said the new system was one of the advanced innovations that would facilitate identification of voters with the data available with the election authority. The software had been successfully tested in 10 polling stations in the past for its accuracy.

Mr. Parthasarathi said the commission was planning to pilot e-voting process for senior citizens, disabled and polling personnel. Modalities were being explored in association with the IT department for evolving mechanism to introduce e-voting in the forthcoming elections. The officials concerned were confident that once introduced, e-voting would become a role model for the entire country to replicate.

The Election Commissioner was speaking at the concluding ceremony of the training programme conducted for GHMC officials on Te-Poll software. He said use of advanced technologies would enhance efficiency, transparency and accountability in the entire process.

Using advanced technology in the election process had become imperative more so in the light of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic for ensuring smooth conduct of the elections. Voters could download their voter slips, constituency and polling station wise voters’ lists and know their polling stations in advance.

“Maximum use of technology will ease the election process from filing of nominations to declaration of results. Te-Poll will allow contesting candidates and parties to view all the poll related details online,” he said, adding that technology use would also reduce human interface besides ensuring accuracy.

The election authority had decided to organise training for GHMC officials relating to election process management, polling and counting personnel randomization system etc. Officials from six zones participated in the training which started on September 23 and concluded on Tuesday.