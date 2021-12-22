Face challenges and create value, budding managers told

HYDERABAD

22 December 2021 23:52 IST

27th convocation of Vignana Jyothi Institute of Management held

Money will follow if you are skilled, be prepared to switch industries as they evolve, turn to entrepreneurship, and to taste success in all these, be ready to cope with unfairness and connect with people — these were the mantras shared with the budding managers of Vignana Jyothi Institute of Management (VJIM).

Addressing the graduates at the 27th convocation, managing director and CEO of Seed Works International Venkatram Vasantavada said that Telangana was a fertile place for entrepreneurs and they should take advantage of it. He said youngsters need to be prepared to seize the opportunities and one of the most effective ways of preparing for such challenges is by looking at what others had done when their leadership was on the line.

With disruptive changes to be the continuing process of the future, he said to adapt to the changes, one would require leadership qualities tinged with optimism and value creation. “Get inspired by the great companies and their journey,” he told the students.

President of Vignana Jyothi Society, Daggubati Suresh Babu said each new journey is equally challenging and equally interesting and all that matters is what one brings to the table, and how one reacts to what life throws at them. “Students should be prepared for these challenges,” he said.

VJIM director Ch. S. Durga Prasad also spoke.