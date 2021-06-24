Extension of time given to 61 packages of projects

The packages are both in Krishna and Godavari basins

The State government has given extension of time till completion of certain works of several ongoing major and medium irrigation projects in the State beyond the final extension given in 2015, 2017 and 2018. The 61 packages given additional time for completion are both in Krishna and Godavari Basins.

In the orders issued on Thursday, Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation) Dr. Rajat Kumar asked the Engineer-in-Chief (General) to formulate a suitable methodology to ensure early completion of works. In October 2015, the government has given approval for extension of time and issued orders on comprehensive measures for early completion of the long delayed projects.

Among the 25 ongoing major and medium irrigation projects, 116 packages were given extension of time considering the price adjustment for labour and other material apart from cement, steel, fuel, electro-mechanical and hydro-mechanical equipment cost escalation as provided in the agreement conditions.

Main reasons

In 2018, further extension of time was sought for 61 packages delayed due to various reasons and the main reasons cited for the delay by the engineers concerned included non-completion of land acquisition required for execution, release of water to main canals and distributaries during kharif and rabi crops and drinking needs in semi-completed ongoing package of Kalwakurthy, Bhima, Devadula, Nettempadu and Singur canals. Further, obstruction for execution of field channels’ works by ryots not covered under land acquisition, delay in timely payments for land acquisition, relief and rehabilitation and work bills, option of closing ongoing packages instead of seeking further extension due to legal and financial implications, re-engineering of some packages of Sriramsagar Flood Flow Canal and Devadula with extended scope of works were also cited as reasons. The extension of time given afresh includes Kalwakurthy (4 packages), Bhima (7), Nettempadu (9), Devadula (14), Sriramsagar-FFC-II (12), Yellampally (6), AMR-SLBC (3), Singur, Kumram Bheem, KSLIS, Nilwai, Peddavagu and Palemvagu (1 each) projects.