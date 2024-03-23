ADVERTISEMENT

Extended waiting time likely for transportation from RGIA

March 23, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A string of holidays capped by the festival of Holi is likely to lead to extended commute time and the Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) is bracing for a surge in passenger numbers. This increase is expected to result in extended wait times for transportation to and from the airport. In an announcement on social media platform X, the airport said: “We anticipate a surge in passenger traffic leading to longer wait times for transport services to and from the airport. The airport has multiple modes of transportation available. Please check our website for details.”

