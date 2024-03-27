Extended metro services tonight for IPL match at Hyderabad’s Uppal stadium

March 27, 2024 02:44 pm | Updated 02:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Entry will be allowed at Nagole, Uppal, Stadium and NGRI stations only. At other stations only exits will be allowed during these extended hours: HMR MD N.V.S. Reddy

Hyderabad Metro Rail will be running metro services beyond the scheduled close hours in view of the IPL T20 cricket match at the Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium at Uppal on Wednesday night. ALSO READ Traffic restrictions for IPL match in Uppal on Wednesday

Accordingly, the last train will depart from their respective terminal stations at 12.15 a.m. to reach their respective destinations at around 1.10 a.m in all the three routes – Red Line (LB Nagar to Miyapur), Blue Line (Nagole to Raidurg) and Green Line (JBS to MGBS). Entry will be allowed at Nagole, Uppal, Stadium and NGRI stations only. At other stations only exits will be allowed during these extended hours, informed MD N.V.S. Reddy in a press release.