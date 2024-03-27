ADVERTISEMENT

Extended metro services tonight for IPL match at Hyderabad’s Uppal stadium

March 27, 2024 02:44 pm | Updated 02:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Entry will be allowed at Nagole, Uppal, Stadium and NGRI stations only. At other stations only exits will be allowed during these extended hours: HMR MD N.V.S. Reddy

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad Metro Rail will be available beyond the scheduled close hours in view of the IPL match at Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium at Uppal on March 27, 2024. File | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Hyderabad Metro Rail will be running metro services beyond the scheduled close hours in view of the IPL T20 cricket match at the Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium at Uppal on Wednesday night.

Accordingly, the last train will depart from their respective terminal stations at 12.15 a.m. to reach their respective destinations at around 1.10 a.m in all the three routes – Red Line (LB Nagar to Miyapur), Blue Line (Nagole to Raidurg) and Green Line (JBS to MGBS). Entry will be allowed at Nagole, Uppal, Stadium and NGRI stations only. At other stations only exits will be allowed during these extended hours, informed MD N.V.S. Reddy in a press release.

