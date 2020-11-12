Extend time for objections: TPCC panel

The Election Coordination Committee of the Telangana Congress has urged State Election Commissioner C. Parthasarathi to extend the date for receiving objections to the publishing of polling station so that they can be discussed in the all-party meeting planned by the SEC on November 16.
The last date for objections is November 17 and how can parties discuss the issues to be raised that come after the meeting, TPCC leaders Marri Shashidhar Reddy and G. Niranjan asked in a statement here and demanded the same be extended by two weeks. Similarly, draft electoral rolls published on November 7 were done on bulk basis and not polling station-wise, and there is no scope for filing objections.
They also objected to the e-voting facility being proposed by the SEC for senior citizens saying it would be difficult for them to use the technology and it is likely to be misused by the ruling party. The BC reservations are not being implemented as per norms and these issues are crucial. So the SEC must take into consideration all these issues and give enough time, they said.
