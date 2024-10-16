Extend spirit of service to society, Governor tells CPSEs

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Wednesday called upon central public sector undertakings (CPSUs) to extend their spirit of service to society.

Urging them to give back to the communities that contributed to their success, he sought to highlight how corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives can significantly improve lives of the underprivileged and help build a fairer India.

The Governor, who was interacting with heads of CPSUs in Telangana at the Raj Bhavan here, emphasised the need to create a meaningful impact through perfect coordination towards building a more equitable India. One of the areas for CSR interventions could be extending support to remote habitations of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) towards transforming the communities and help realise the vision of an inclusive nation, he said, pointing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stress on ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’.

Mr. Varma also underscored the importance of aiding senior citizens, who often face loneliness, health challenges and have access to limited social support, the Raj Bhavan said in a release on the Governor’s address.

“By directing CSR efforts towards providing essential healthcare services and establishing community centres, CPSUs can ensure senior citizens live with dignity and comfort,” he said. He also highlighted the need to support orphans and children in need of care and protection. “Through educational and health initiatives, CPSUs can help secure a brighter future for such children,” he added.

During the meeting, Raj Bhavan presented 11 proposals for CPSUs to consider funding under CSR initiatives. Principal Secretary to the Governor Burra Venkatesham made a presentation on the proposals and urged CPSUs to extend support to those in need towards a better and equitable society.