GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Extend spirit of service to society, Governor tells CPSEs

Published - October 16, 2024 08:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Governor Jishnu Dev Varma interacting with heads of CPSUs in Telangana at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma interacting with heads of CPSUs in Telangana at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Wednesday called upon central public sector undertakings (CPSUs) to extend their spirit of service to society.

Urging them to give back to the communities that contributed to their success, he sought to highlight how corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives can significantly improve lives of the underprivileged and help build a fairer India.

The Governor, who was interacting with heads of CPSUs in Telangana at the Raj Bhavan here, emphasised the need to create a meaningful impact through perfect coordination towards building a more equitable India. One of the areas for CSR interventions could be extending support to remote habitations of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) towards transforming the communities and help realise the vision of an inclusive nation, he said, pointing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stress on ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’.

Mr. Varma also underscored the importance of aiding senior citizens, who often face loneliness, health challenges and have access to limited social support, the Raj Bhavan said in a release on the Governor’s address.

“By directing CSR efforts towards providing essential healthcare services and establishing community centres, CPSUs can ensure senior citizens live with dignity and comfort,” he said. He also highlighted the need to support orphans and children in need of care and protection. “Through educational and health initiatives, CPSUs can help secure a brighter future for such children,” he added.

During the meeting, Raj Bhavan presented 11 proposals for CPSUs to consider funding under CSR initiatives. Principal Secretary to the Governor Burra Venkatesham made a presentation on the proposals and urged CPSUs to extend support to those in need towards a better and equitable society.

Published - October 16, 2024 08:47 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / senior citizens / children / society

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.