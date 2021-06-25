‘Extend R&R package to 79 senior citizens’

HYDERABAD

25 June 2021 23:35 IST

Telangana High Court on Friday passed interim orders instructing authorities not to demolish houses of 79 senior citizens living in Etigaddakishtapur and Vemulaghat villages who were displaced due to construction of Mallannasagar project.

A division bench of Justices A. Rajashekar Reddy and P. Naveen Rao, hearing a couple of writ petitions filed by senior citizens of the two villages, instructed the government to extend full benefits of Rehabilitation and Resettlement package to them. The 79 men and women wanted the government to extend them complete benefits of the R and R package treating them as independent individuals as they were living separately from their families. The bench made it clear to the government that authorities should not resort to demolition of houses of the petitioners till they were given all benefits of R and R package for Mallannasagar project. It suggested that the petitioners approach the Siddipet district collectorate carrying their Aadhaar cards and avail the benefits extended under the package.

The bench instructed the government to file compliance report by July 6. The matter was posted for July 9.

