‘Extend relief to education volunteers’

National Backward Classes Welfare Association present R. Krishnaiah has requested Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to come to the rescue of families of about 16,000 education volunteers working for government schools by extending the relief of ₹ 2,000 and 25 kg of rice per month now given to teaching and non-teaching staff of private schools.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister on Thursday, he said education volunteers were finding it difficult to survive as they had not been getting salaries for the last 14 months due to closure of schools. As many as 18,885 volunteers were selected for government schools based on their B.Ed, D.Ed and TET performance, merit, roster and reservation.

