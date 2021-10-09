Extend PRC to HMWSSB staff, says Sravan Dasoju

HYDERABAD

09 October 2021 00:18 IST

AICC national spokesperson Dasoju Sravan, who was elected president of HMWSSB Kamgar Union on Friday, demanded that the government implement PRC recommendations and introduce Employee Health Scheme (EHS) for HMWSSB staff immediately.

At a press conference here, he expressed serious concern over the lack of staff, advanced equipment and hazardous working conditions in HMWSSB and assured that Congress would fight relentlessly to fulfil the long-ending issues of Water Board employees.

He said the Chief Minister was chairman of the HMWSSB indicating its importance and the indispensable role in the daily lives of Hyderabad. So it was important that their rights were taken care of and their problems were solved, he said thanking HMWSSB Kamgar Union members for electing him.

He said the Government should immediately implement PRC for Water Board employees on a par with government employees reminding that previous Governments had implemented PRC to Water Board employees on a par with all other government employees.

All the HMWSSB employees should also be brought under Employee Health Scheme (EHS).

He said the Health Cards provided for HMWSSB were turning useless to employees in case of health emergencies.