Exposure tour: Tamil Nadu delegation visits Dalit Bandhu units in Huzurabad constituency

January 21, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

An eight-member delegation consisting of four MLAs and an equal number of social activists from Tamil Nadu visited various income-generating units of the beneficiaries of Dalit Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad constituency on Friday.

The delegation comprised Kattumannarkoil MLA M Sinthanai Selvan, Tiruporur MLA S S Balaji, Vaudevanallur MLA T Sadhan Thirumalaikumar and Kilvelur MLA V P Nagamalli, besides social activists Richard Devadoss, Murugappan, Kumar, and Dr V A Ramesh Nathan, according to a press release.

The delegation members interacted with the beneficiaries at Jammikunta, Kanukulagidda, and Huzurabad in the constituency.

A mother-daughter duo - Sharada and Sravya, who had set up a jute bags manufacturing unit in Huzurabad town under the Dalit Bandhu scheme, shared their success story with the members of the visiting delegation.

They told the delegation that the scheme helped them get out of poverty, tread the path of financial self-reliance and become entrepreneurs within a short span.

Several other beneficiaries also shared similar entrepreneurial stories with the delegation while thanking the State government for implementing the landmark Dalit Bandhu scheme for economic empowerment of Dalits.

Mr Sinthanai Selvan, who is the VCK party floor leader in Tamil Nadu Assembly, hailed Telangana government’s Dalit Bandhu scheme as a landmark initiative to economically empower Dalits and make them entrepreneurs.

The direct benefit transfer scheme is a role model for the entire country, he said while appreciating the Telangana government’s endeavour to provide one-time capital assistance of ₹10 lakh each for all eligible SC families as 100% grant/subsidy to set up a suitable income generating unit of their choice.

The delegation members later visited several villages to observe works taken up under the Palle Pragathi and Haritha Haram schemes in the constituency as part of their exposure visit.