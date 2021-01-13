‘Expose TS students to global varsities’

Hyderabad

13 January 2021 23:36 IST

B.Vinod Kumar, Vice-Chairman of Telangana State Planning Board, has called for the need to expose Telangana students involved in research and higher education in the state varsities to international institutions to learn from the quality of education and research in them.

He sought the cooperation of teachers and researchers from Telangana working in various institutions across the world to take a lead in this direction and the government would be keen to extend all the possible help.

Mr. Vinod Kumar was expressing his views at a webinar organised to felicitate and appreciate Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award Recipient Prof. Muralidhar Miryala from Shibaura Institute of Technology in Tokyo, Japan.

Mr. Vinod Kumar felt there was immense talent from Telangana working around the world and they should be brought together to create a path where young students from Telangana get an opportunity either to visit them or work with them.

He appreciated the idea of Prof. Miryala assuring to invite a group of school students from Telangana to Japan and expose them to the systems there. He said the Chief Minister, K. Chandrasekhar Rao always encouraged such initiatives.

Principl Secretary, Information Technology, Jayesh Ranjan explained the rapid progress being undertaken by Telangana and assured all support to the collaborative work.

Prof. Ramana Rao, Director, NIT Warangal, suggested that an action plan be drawn up to connect with NITs and other leading technical institutions.

Prof. Miryala recalled his association with Mr. Vinod Kumar during the latter's visit to Japan and the meeting resulted in some Telangana students getting an opportunity to visit the university in Japan. He said he had raised funds to invite 10 students each from Osmania University, Kakatiya University, JNTU Hyderabad and BV Raju Institute of Technology on an exchange programme to visit Japan. "It has been withheld due to COVID19 restrictions but once the situation eases it will be implemented.