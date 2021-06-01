Expose TRS failures on formation day: Uttam

Hyderabad

01 June 2021 22:41 IST

The Telangana Congress has asked its cadre to expose the ‘failures’ of the TRS government on the State Formation Day on June 2 to remind the government of its inefficient handling of the COVID crisis and pushing the State into a debt trap over the last seven years.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president and Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka and AICC secretary A. Sampath Kumar asked the Congress cadre to unfurl the national flag at all the district and mandal levels and also honour the journalists who had been working hard during the pandemic respecting them as frontline warriors.

Mr. Reddy said the occasion should be used to reiterate how Sonia Gandhi had sacrificed the party in Andhra Pradesh just to keep the promise made to people of Telangana for a separate state. It was imperative to inform people of how the KCR government had been deceiving them with false promises and also turning into a debt-ridden State. He said that party leaders should take up social media campaign on ‘Speak Up for Universal Free Vaccination’..

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Bhatti Vikramarka said that the TRS had diluted the objectives of Telangana movement turning it into a debt-ridden State with ₹5 lakh crore borrowings from the surplus budget when formed.

He said that lakhs of crores of rupees had been spent on the projects that had not been serving the purpose. The Chief Minister was not inclined to give detailed project reports fearing getting exposed for the corrupt deeds.