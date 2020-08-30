Expose failures of govt. in COVID battle: BJP

Party gets into campaign mode for forthcoming polls for GHMC, MLC seats

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (T-BJP) got itself into the campaign mode for the forthcoming polls for GHMC and MLC seats in Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahabubnagar and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda.

Party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday exhorted the cadre to expose the ‘failures’ of the TRS government in COVID containment. The government did not even fulfil the poll promises, he said.

Mr. Kumar held the maiden meeting of the newly-formed State executive body where he trained his guns on Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his son K.T. Rama Rao, charging them with “singing a different tune after coming to power without saying a word about the promises.”

“The CM has been playing with the sentiments of the majority community by putting restrictions on Ganesh festivities and showing a high number of positive cases to create a scare among people,” he said and warned that Mr. KCR would have to pay a heavy price for the same.

“The government had abdicated responsibility on COVID-19 management and when Governor Tamilisai Soundararjan took up the issue, the ruling party leaders were used to criticise her,” he reminded. “Ever since the TRS formed the government, every section of population had suffered including students, farmers, women and employees,” he said.

“People of TS should realise the government’s duplicity and teach a lesson as it is once again resorting to pre-poll rhetoric and making empty promises despite little to show in the last six years,” charged the party chief.

He demanded the government to implement the quota for economically weaker sections and 10% for STs. Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy joined the meeting virtually at the concluding session and advised partymen to highlight Modi government’s schemes among the people as the TRS government was claiming as their own.

Senior leaders P. Muralidhar Rao, Krishna Das, K. Laxman, N. Ramchander Rao, T. Raja Singh, G. Premander Reddy, B. Sruthi and others participated. The meeting also chalked out an agitational programme for the next fortnight or so like holding round table conferences on utilisation of Krishna and Godavari rivers, celebrating Telangana Liberation Day, highlighting the COVID-19 management failures at district level, high school/college fees, plight of private teachers, farmers and so on.