Exporters need help, says FIEO

HYDERABAD

18 March 2020 21:27 IST

‘With COVID-19 scare, many units will be forced to slow down/close’

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), Southern Region, has said the situation arising from COVID-19 pandemic for exporters is grave and many factories across sectors will be forced to slow down or even stop production.

Seeking urgent intervention of State and Central governments, FIEO-SR chairman Israr Ahmed there was a possibility of large-scale cancellation of orders, supply chain disturbance, delayed or even non-payment by the buyers, which would seriously affect cash flow of all exporters.

This put the export sector, especially MSMEs, in a very serious spot, he said. On their part, industries were trying to provide all possible help to employees and co-operate with the government for containing this serious issue.

Mr. Ahmed said this while urging the government to initiate measures for the benefit of exporters, including relaxation of NPA (non-performing asset) norms to accommodate delay in getting payment. “Lack of business coupled with fixed cost will force units to close unless NPA norms are not relaxed,” he said.

Figuring in the list of such measures sought by FIEO-SR are instructions to banks to facilitate faster clearance of credit applications and extend up to 25% automatically the existing credit, extension of export realisation period from 270 to 360 days, instant provision of all ITC/IGST refunds to exporters and deferring ESI payments for three months as well as Advance Tax payment till at least September 30.

The umbrella body of exporters also urged the government to consider extending the PMRPY (Pradhan Mantri Rojgar Protsahan Yojana) incentive of 8.33% for all old and new employees for six months till the exporters tide over the crisis.