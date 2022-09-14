Export Utsav held

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 14, 2022 21:49 IST

An Export Utsav organised here on Wednesday by State Bank of India (SBI) in collaboration with industry bodies FTCCI and FICCI had officials and experts highlighting various aspects concerning exports and the significance of the entrepreneurs paying attention to detail.

Processes, procedures, documents required and the need to assess the market potential were some of the aspects that were discussed at the event in which more than 150 exporters participated.

SBI Hyderabad Circle Chief General Manager Amit Jhingran underscored the importance of exports. SBI treasury team headed by General Manager Navin Kumar Jha discussed the intricacies of forex management and derivative, while Assistant Director DGFT B. Ramesh spoke on the facilities available to exporters, SBI said in a release.

