Explore night curfew imposition, HC tells government

‘Amid reports of new coronavirus strain spreading, the State government has to take proactive steps’

The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the State government to explore the possibilities of imposing night curfew in the State to check further spread of COVID-19 strain.

Hearing a batch of PIL pleas on COVID-19 related issues, a bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy said amidst reports of new coronavirus strain spreading, the State government had to take proactive steps like some States which brought night curfew into force. The bench expressed dissatisfaction over the government permitting liquor shops to remain till midnight on the eve of New Year.

One one hand the government cautions all those who participated in GHMC elections to get quarantined and on the other decides to keep pubs, bars and wine shops open till midnight, the bench remarked. Referring to reports that the new strain was spreading much faster, the government’s action would only aggravate the situation and make the State a hotspot of coronavirus, the bench said.

Stating that newspaper reports said nearly 279 passengers who had come from England to Hyderabad could not be traced so far, the bench noted that those passengers did not behave like socially responsible citizens. Cases under Section 279 of Indian Penal Code should be registered against such persons to deter others from doing so. Explaining measures taken by the government, Public Health director in-charge G. Srinivasa Rao informed the court that appeals were made to the people to keep off from New Year celebrations. “What is the use of appeal when bars and pubs are permitted to remain open? Is it enough to close Tank Bund, Necklace Road and flyover bridges?” the bench sought to know.

The bench felt that imposition of night curfew like in Rajasthan and not permitting movement of more than four persons together would give better results. It recalled that on an average 3,100 positive cases per day used to be reported when coronavirus was at its peak. Eventually, that had come down to 500 per day after the government imposed restrictions following court directions. The bench gave exemption from personal appearance to Mr. Rao who said he would not be able to appear during next hearing since the government was planning dry runs and other arrangements for COVID-19 vaccine distribution. The bench directed Advocate General B.S. Prasad to file a detailed report by January 20, 2021 about the government’s measures relating to tackling COVID-19.