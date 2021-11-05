Explain to people what you will get from Centre, BJP told

TRS to review party’s loss in Huzurabad

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has asked the State leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to explain to people of Telangana as to what it would get from the Centre, now that the party has won the by-election to Huzurabad Assembly Constituency.

Stating that BJP had released a special manifesto for Huzurabad, the TRS leaders said it was the responsibility of the State BJP, particularly State president Bandi Sanjay, to implement promises made in the manifesto by pursuing them with the Centre. They also suggested the State leadership of BJP to impress upon their Central leadership to implement Dalit Bandhu-like scheme in all BJP-ruled States.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Minister Koppula Eshwar, MP Dr. Venkatesh Netha, legislators Dr. M. Anand and N. Laxman Rao condemned the comments of Mr. Sanjay and Eatala Rajeder after the Huzurabad win. They also ridiculed the demand of BJP to implement Dalit Bandhu immediately reminding them that it was due to their complaint its implementation was stopped during the election period.

They stated that it was not a scheme that was launched based on the suggestion of Mr. Sanjay but it was the brainchild of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao taken up for the uplift of dalit communities in the State irrespective of their economic status. They alleged that BJP MP D. Aravind had also spoken belittling the SC, ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act by stating that it was a useless Act.

On the outcome of Huzurabad, the TRS leaders said their party had lost it due to open collusion of BJP and Congress but the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) vote bank was intact. Alleging that Mr. Rajender was imagining himself more than life size after his win with the help of unwritten alliance with the Congress, the TRS leaders said out of 32 by-elections held across the country the BJP could win only 8 Assembly and one MP seats.

Stating that TRS would certainly review the result of Huzurabad, they said the result had nothing do with the schemes being implemented in the State. On the reduction of fuel prices by the Centre, they said there was not much use with it as the decision was taken after the prices went beyond ₹100 per litre.