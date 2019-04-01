‘Explain stand on Hindu Deity Rights’

Temples Protection Movement (TPM) has said that the Hindu Deity Rights has become a national election issue and the time has come for the devotees to ask the political parties to make their stand clear on Sabarimala Hindu Deity Rights.

TPM convenor M.V.Soundararajan said that the Travancore Cochin Hindu Religious Endowments Amendment Act 20 of 1974 was the root cause for the way the Travancore Devaswom Board has functioned without any regard for the Sabarimala Deity’s rights that allowed women devotees of certain age to visit Sabarimala temple.

The TC Act has to be repealed by the Central government as it was enacted without the required Presidential Assent and in violation of the covenant with the Deity.

He also said that the Temple Protection Movement demanded the political parties to include the issue of Hindu Deity Rights in their manifestos for the Lok Sabha elections and that they would repeal the 1974 TC Act enacted in the guise of the 26th amendment of the Constitution that abolished the privy purses. The TC Act was also in violation of the covenant entered into with the Deity by Sardar Patel, he said.