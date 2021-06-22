Hyderabad

Expired seed seized, one arrested

Seed with expiry date seized by police at Bandamylaram village in Mulugu mandal on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

The police have seized ₹1.9 crore worth seeds for which date was expired. The seed was being prepared for sale. The seed was seized at Bandamylaram village in Mulugu mandal and Srinivas, stated to be managing director of Kurnool Seeds was arrested by the police.

According to Gajwel ACP P. Narayana, the police received information on Monday night that expired seed was being packed on the outskirts. Paddy and maize seed were brought from Kurnool, recycled and being packed.

Mr. Narayana called upon people to send WhatsApp message to 79011 00100 about spurious or sub-standard seed.


