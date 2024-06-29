ADVERTISEMENT

Expired products were already segregated, says Lulu management

Published - June 29, 2024 07:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

In response to the inspections conducted by food safety teams at Lulu Hypermarket on June 26, the Lulu management has issued a clarification. “The products shown in the pictures are the section which we have already segregated and kept for disposal,” they said. The statement further said, “LuLu always supports and encourages such food safety measures of the government to ensure the safety and hygiene of food products. We always value our customers over everything.” The food safety teams had found and discarded infested items like 10 kg of atta bread mix and 15kg of loose baguette bread mix in the bakery unit. The teams also discarded expired and beyond-use-by-date food items.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US