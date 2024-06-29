Expired products were already segregated, says Lulu management

In response to the inspections conducted by food safety teams at Lulu Hypermarket on June 26, the Lulu management has issued a clarification. “The products shown in the pictures are the section which we have already segregated and kept for disposal,” they said. The statement further said, “LuLu always supports and encourages such food safety measures of the government to ensure the safety and hygiene of food products. We always value our customers over everything.” The food safety teams had found and discarded infested items like 10 kg of atta bread mix and 15kg of loose baguette bread mix in the bakery unit. The teams also discarded expired and beyond-use-by-date food items.