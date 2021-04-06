Expired Haldiram products seized

A distributor of food products was arrested by the Hyderabad police after they found that he was selling expired Haldiram products after tampering with the expiry date on the items.

Acting on a tip off, the Langar Houz police raided ‘Jai Sri Ram Agencies’ at Bapunagar in the area and apprehended the accused Komati Laxmi Narayana, 40, alias Laxman.

Erasing expiry dates

“Laxmi Narayana was erasing the actual expired dates and was printing fresh dates with an intention to supply the same to the customers and shopkeepers thereby endangering the health of general public,” Hyderabad Joint Commissioner of Police (West) AR Srinivas said here.

The police team seized expired products of Haldiram and an autorickshaw, all worth ₹1.5 lakh were seized from the possession of the accused.