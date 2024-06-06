ADVERTISEMENT

Expired food items found at popular bar in Jubilee Hills

Published - June 06, 2024 05:55 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Task Force teams of Commissioner of Food Safety conducted an inspection at Halo Cocktail Bar and Kitchen in Jubilee Hills on June 4. The teams found expired food items such as Golden Rings Keora Water, Malabar parota half-baked, and Spicy Black Bean Sauce which were discarded on the spot. Items like corn flour, American Garden apple cider vinegar, black pepper, and tea powder were seized due to improper labeling. Most semi-prepared food articles in the refrigerator were expired or past their use-by dates and were discarded. Medical fitness certificates for food handlers were not available. Vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items were stored together.

