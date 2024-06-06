GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Expired food items found at popular bar in Jubilee Hills

Published - June 06, 2024 05:55 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Task Force teams of Commissioner of Food Safety conducted an inspection at Halo Cocktail Bar and Kitchen in Jubilee Hills on June 4. The teams found expired food items such as Golden Rings Keora Water, Malabar parota half-baked, and Spicy Black Bean Sauce which were discarded on the spot. Items like corn flour, American Garden apple cider vinegar, black pepper, and tea powder were seized due to improper labeling. Most semi-prepared food articles in the refrigerator were expired or past their use-by dates and were discarded. Medical fitness certificates for food handlers were not available. Vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items were stored together.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.